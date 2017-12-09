Albany first responders respond to a wreck at the intersection of Slappey Blvd & Gillionville Rd

Albany 911 Communications dispatched Albany Police Department units, Albany Fire Department units, and Dougherty County EMS Units to the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an automobile accident.

When officers arrived, they discovered the railroad grade arms down at the intersection with the red lights flashing on the railroad arms, however, no trains were present.

Two heavily damaged vehicles were involved in an automobile accident.

The investigation revealed that one vehicle went around the down flashing railroad grade arms then ran the red traffic signal at the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road.

The vehicle that ran the traffic signal collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Gillionville Road which had a green traffic signal.

As a result of the traffic collision, one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

APD shut down traffic around the malfunctioning railroad arms for about two hours to prevent another accident.

Norfolk Southern Railroad engineers were called out to this location to fix the malfunctioning railroad arms.

The at-fault driver was issued traffic citations for Red Light Violation, Obedience to Signal Indicating Approaching Train and Suspended Registration.

At this time, all lanes of traffic on N. Slappey Blvd and Gillionville Rd are back open.

The injured persons' condition is unknown at this time.

