Sunbelt Ford and WALB's canned food and toy drive

Sunbelt Ford of Albany is partnering with us here at WALB to host a canned food and toy drive.

We want to collect as many items as possible to donate to local charities.

Friday and Saturday people have been filling boxes to the top.

There's one box for canned goods and another for toys.

Brian Willian, sales manager, said participating with us in this drive was no question.

"Well one thing that's always been very important to the Sunbelt Organization is to be involved in the community," said Willian.

That drive over at Sunbelt ended Saturday night at 6.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!