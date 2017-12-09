Affordable Care Act enrollment ends Dec. 15

Time is running out to get insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Phoebe partnered with Albany Area Primary Healthcare and Insure Georgia to host an open enrollment for those still looking for coverage on Saturday.

Enrollment specialists helped folks from Dougherty and Lee counties fill out applications, apply for financial assistance, and answer questions about getting health care.

Jane Gray, Phoebe Revenue Cycle Vice President, said the goal is to see a thousand people sign up at the Phoebe East Urgent Care Conference Center.

"You never really know when you're going to have an illness or an unexpected injury. So the preventive care that goes along with that as well is always very beneficial for our community," said Gray.

If you have not enrolled in health insurance, you can go insurega.org.

