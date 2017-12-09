Affordable Care Act enrollment ends Dec. 15

Albany 911 Communications dispatched Albany Police Department units, Albany Fire Department units, and Dougherty County EMS Units to the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an automobile accident.More >>
Albany 911 Communications dispatched Albany Police Department units, Albany Fire Department units, and Dougherty County EMS Units to the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Gillionville Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an automobile accident.More >>
Time is running out to get insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Time is running out to get insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.More >>
More than 800 students transformed to alumni at Albany State University on Saturday.More >>
More than 800 students transformed to alumni at Albany State University on Saturday.More >>
The 2012 murder of 74-year-old Curtis McCutchin went to trial this week in Atkinson County.More >>
The 2012 murder of 74-year-old Curtis McCutchin went to trial this week in Atkinson County.More >>
Albany police say while on patrol an unknown citizen reported that there were people inside the vacant Carmike Cinema building in the 1200 block of Gillionville Road.More >>
Albany police say while on patrol an unknown citizen reported that there were people inside the vacant Carmike Cinema building in the 1200 block of Gillionville Road.More >>