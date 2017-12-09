Albany State University hosts fall 2017 commencement

Graduates just turned tassles to their left indicating they've graduated (Source: WALB)

More than 800 students transformed to alumni at Albany State University on Saturday.

The school hosted two separate graduation ceremonies for its Fall 2017 graduates.

The students and their loved ones filled the Albany Civic Center this morning and this afternoon.

We spoke with one of the many graduates, Casquela Reed who earned her masters in early childhood education.

"Ooo excited and sad because my mom died three years yesterday. But I am excited because I know she's watching me," said Reed about her future.

Reed said she plans to use her degree to continue teaching first grade at Radium Springs Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!