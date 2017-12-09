Atkinson County Man Found Guilty in 2012 Brutal Murder of a 72-year-old

The 2012 murder of 74-year-old Curtis McCutchin went to trial this week in Atkinson County.

The 2-day trial culminated in a guilty verdict for Defendant Clifford Colson for murder and other felony charges.

Curtis McCutchin was at home when he was repeatedly stabbed in the head, face, and eyes. He was also strangled.

The jury deliberated under an hour before convicting Colson of the murder.

The case had been unsolved until the GBI re-investigated the cold case and attained enough evidence to move forward against Colson last year.

Judge Dane Perkins presided over the trial and sentenced Colson to life plus 25 years in prison.

“I am proud that we have finally been able to give closure to the McCutchin family and the

Atkinson County community in this violent murder case. We will never again have to worry

about Clifford Colson hurting innocent people," stated District Attorney Dick Perryman. "I must commend ADA Patrick Warren for his

hard work and dedication in working this case. I also want to recognize the GBI for their tireless

work in this matter,” said Perryman.

