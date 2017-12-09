UPDATE: Escaped Miller County Jail inmate captured

Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The Miller County Sheriff's Office captured an escaped inmate just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials in Miller County reported that inmate Girlonzia 'Lonnie' McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Jail around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

McDaniel was found on Draper Jones Road early Monday morning.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!