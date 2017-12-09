UPDATE: Escaped Miller County Jail inmate captured - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

UPDATE: Escaped Miller County Jail inmate captured

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
And Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Girlonzia McDaniel, AKA Lonnie (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page) Girlonzia McDaniel, AKA Lonnie (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page) Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
MILLER CO., GA (WALB) -

The Miller County Sheriff's Office captured an escaped inmate just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Officials in Miller County reported that inmate Girlonzia 'Lonnie' McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Jail around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

McDaniel was found on Draper Jones Road early Monday morning.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly