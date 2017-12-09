Miller Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway inmate

Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Officials in Miller County reported that inmate Girlonzia 'Lonnie' McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

McDaniel was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants.

If you have any information on where McDaniel's may be, call the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (229) 758-3421.

