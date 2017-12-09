Miller Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway inmate - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Miller Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway inmate

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect
Girlonzia McDaniel, AKA Lonnie (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page) Girlonzia McDaniel, AKA Lonnie (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page) Sheriff's Office: Girlonzia McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants. (Source: Miller County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)
MILLER CO., GA (WALB) -

Officials in Miller County reported that inmate Girlonzia 'Lonnie' McDaniel walked away from the Miller County Sheriff's Office around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

McDaniel was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and camo pants.

If you have any information on where McDaniel's may be, call the Miller County Sheriff's Office at (229) 758-3421.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly