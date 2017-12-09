Three taken into custody for burglary at a vacant Albany Building

Albany police say while on patrol an unknown citizen reported that there were people inside the vacant Carmike Cinema building in the 1200 block of Gillionville Road Friday morning.

As officers arrived they noticed the northwest rear door to the building had been taken off of the hinges.

Officers were able to locate Christopher Williams, 28, who was attempting to hide behind a wall.

Williams was taken into custody and brought outside of the building.

Officers continued to clear the building and they heard sounds of other offenders running.

Officers ran in the direction of the sounds and saw James Bridges, 40, and Larry Posey, 55, climbing to the roof of the building.

Bridges and Posey climbed on top of the roof, jumped off, and were injured from their fall, (approximately a 35 to 40-foot drop).

EMS was called to treat them for their injuries.

The suspects had multiple hand tools, for the commission of burglary on the scene.

Williams was transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

This case is turned over to investigations.

