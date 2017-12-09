GHSA announced Colquitt Co. state title game has been postponed

6 of the 8 scheduled championship games are postponed

The GHSA announced the Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett state title game has been postponed to next weekend as well.

Details have not been announced about the game, but the Packers are not expected to host since North Gwinnett is the higher seed.

While two of the four scheduled championship games were played to completion Friday, all four Saturday games and two Friday were called off due to the inclement weather and road conditions in Atlanta.

The GHSA held a meeting Saturday morning with Mercedes-Benz Stadium staff and announced the decision via Twitter.

Five South Georgia teams (Colquitt County, Lee County, Coffee, Irwin County, Clinch County) made the trip to Atlanta for state title games this weekend only to return home for another week of practice.

Tickets purchased for Mercedes-Benz Stadium should be preserved and will be honored at the postponed games.

Refunds are available for pre-purchased parking tickets for the title games. Have your order number or parking pass number ready and call 1-866-330-7275.

Lee County announced it is hosting the GHSA AAAAAA Championship against Coffee Friday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m.

Irwin County announced it is hosting the GHSA Single-A Public Championship game against Clinch County next weekend. No date or time has been set.

Per GHSA bylaws, games cannot be played on Sundays.

Here was the original schedule for the GHSA football state championships:

Friday, Dec. 8:

- 10:00 a.m. - A Pri. - ELCA 41, Athens Acad. 3 -FINAL

- 1:00 p.m. - 3A - Calhoun 10, Peach Co. 6 - FINAL

- 4:30 p.m. - 5A - Rome (14-0) vs. Warner Robins (14-0) -POSTPONED

- 8:00 p.m. - 6A - Coffee (10-3) vs. Lee County (13-1) -POSTPONED

Saturday, Dec. 9

- 10:00 a.m. - A Pub. - Clinch Co. (11-2) vs. Irwin Co. (12-1) -POSTPONED

- 1:00 p.m. - 2A - Rabun Co. (14-0) vs. Hapeville Charter (13-1) -POSTPONED

- 4:30 p.m. - 4A - Marist (14-0) vs. Blessed Trinity (12-2) -POSTPONED

- 8:00 p.m. - 7A - Colquitt Co. (11-3) vs. North Gwinnett (13-1) -POSTPONED

With the implosion of the Georgia Dome, this was the first season the GHSA moved the football state championships to the Atlanta Falcons new home stadium.

