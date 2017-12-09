Packer Hall recognized for marking 1,000 career points

Colquitt County Packer Diamond Hall scored a game high 19 points in her team's 58-21 victory over Cook Friday, but that wasn't even her most impressive feat of the night.

The senior basketball player was honored after the game for scoring 1,000 career points.

A banner now hangs in the school’s gym to celebrate that achievement.

Hall said her success is born out of a simple formula.

“Just hard work and being a team player, getting along with your team mates and being a family on the court,” Hall said.

Hall actually marked the 1,000 point milestone on her eighth point during a 24-point game against Rickards in November.

