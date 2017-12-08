Albany's Pretoria Fields Brewery has long-awaited grand opening

Customers can take a tour, enjoy a live band, or sit on the patio while they enjoy their beer. (Source: WALB)

Albany's first ever handcrafted beer brewery is finally open for business. Pretoria Fields opened it's doors to the community Friday afternoon.

Despite the cold and rainy weather, dozens of people kept coming into the brewery to grab a drink and were pleased with what they tasted.

"I'm super excited, super pumped. So excited for this opportunity for Albany," said customer Ginger Faircloth.

A vision that has been in the making for three years by owner Tripp Morgan.

"Well, it's right here at Christmas so I guess it's like opening a Christmas present that's been sitting on the shelf for the last three years," said Morgan.

Customers came from as far as Tifton to have a taste of the brewery's product and customers can't seem to get enough.

"We're already planning to be down here this weekend so that's exciting," said Faircloth.

Not only is this a destination place for downtown, but it will also help with the economic development in Albany.

"This is where a lot of the economy is across the nation now. It's in the service industry," said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

"Usually we have to travel different areas to go visit breweries, so having one downtown in the heart of our downtown is going to be fantastic," said Faircloth.

Some are calling it the first step in the revitalization of downtown Albany.

"See it being brewed and have a nice place and be able to sit in the garden outside and listen to a band. This is a home run for Dougherty County," said Cohilas.

Pretoria Fields will also be selling its beers to local restaurants and package stores. But if you want to come out to the taproom for its grand opening weekend, Pretoria Fields will be open Saturday from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

