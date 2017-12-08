Law Enforcement Officers recognized for outstanding service

Dougherty County and Albany law enforcement officers were honored Friday evening at the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner sponsored by various businesses and individuals throughout the county.

The dinner was to show appreciation from the community for all that law enforcement agencies do every day.

Officers were encouraged to bring a guest and have a night of fun and relaxation off the clock.

The event was organized by Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards. He said with everything that has happened this year, this is a time the officers needed to be uplifted.

"To be a law enforcement officer you have to have valor and in all valor there's hope and we always hope that what we can do is do what we can to make our community safe," said Edwards.

Almost a dozen officers were recognized for their outstanding service this year.

Law Enforcement Awards 2017:

APD Uniform Officer: Samantha Richardson

APD Detective: Tim Harvey

DCP: David Flick

Sheriff’s Office: Michael Kerce

State Agency GSP/GBI/DNR: Lori Reeves

ADDU/Gang Task Force: George Camp

DCCSPD/Darton/ASU: Anita Allen

Department of Community Supervision: Amber Taylor

Law Enforcement Executive: Victor Camp

Community Hero of the Year Award: Marie Ostrander

