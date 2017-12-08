Veterinarians urge people to protect pets from freezing temperatures

Pets will feel the cold temperatures just as much as people, if not more and you have to protect them. (Source: WALB)

With the freezing cold temperatures in the forecast, South Georgians are asked to think about their neighbors and to check on the elderly or home-bound to make sure they are safe.

And veterinarians are reminding pet owners not to forget their furry friends.

One South Georgia vet said pets will feel the cold temperatures just as much as people, if not more and you have to protect them.

"I would recommend bringing them inside. If it's nothing but putting them in the laundry room with a bed, making sure they are warm. Putting them on the back porch with maybe a heat lamp. Just be aware, heat lamps do fall and can burn the pet," said Dr. Amber Love with Bush Animal Clinic.

Veterinarians said dogs and cats can catch illnesses just like people, so owners have to give them the ability to stay warm and dry.

