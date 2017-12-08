Firefighters warn to use space heaters with care

For many South Georgians, keeping their homes warm in the freezing temperatures is often a struggle. (Source: WALB)

For many South Georgians, keeping their homes warm in the freezing temperatures is often a struggle.

Many people use space heaters to stay warm in extremely cold weather but firefighters are urging people using space heaters to use them with caution.

Fire officials say you shouldn't plug a space heater into an extension cord. They also warn to not run them for hours without a break to cool down. And they remind people to not run them near any bedding, clothing or rugs because they will dry out the fabric, making it more a fire threat.

"It is removing the moisture and drying out the carpet and the padding," said Albany Fire Department Investigator Sam Harris. "So, always move it slightly from place to place in your home so that it doesn't sit in one specific spot."

Firefighters also recommend every home have working smoke detectors in the kitchen and bedrooms. They can be a life-saver in case of a fire while you sleep.

