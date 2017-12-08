ASU gets $50K for first-generation scholarships

Students who receive the scholarship can use the funds towards their tuition, books, and/or housing. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University was awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships for first-generation students.

Representatives from Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Coca-Cola presented ASU President Dr. Art Dunning with a $50,000 check Friday afternoon.

The funding will provide four students with $3,125 annually for four years.

Students who receive the scholarship can use the funds towards their tuition, books, and/or housing.

ASU was one of six campuses awarded the scholarship grant.

"We're always looking for ways to financially assist our students so they can leave college with no debt or minimal debt. And it's very good that corporations and foundations invest in Albany State University," said Dunning.

ASU students who are interested in applying for the scholarship should meet the following requirements:

Must be a full-time student

Maintain a 2.8 or higher grade point average

Be in good standing with the college

Demonstrate a financial need

Be the first in their immediate family to attend college

