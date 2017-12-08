Albany leadership gives to 'Toys for Tots'

Members of Albany's leadership team gave to the Salvation Army on Friday. (Source: WALB)

Leaders from the city of Albany donated to the Toys for Tots program Friday in an interesting way.

During the city's end of the year team leadership meeting, city manager Sharon Subadan led city employees on a scavenger hunt as part of a team-building activity.

In the end, they collected the parts to put together bikes for donation.

Then the staff presented the bikes, toys and $240 to the Salvation Army for their 'Toys for Tots' program.

"We wanted to make sure we played our part as leaders of the city to show that we give back to those who are in need. And so this is definitely a wonderful way to do that," said Monique Broughton Knight, the City of Albany's public information officer.

If you want to help donate to the Toy's for Tots program, which gives toys to kids in need this holiday season, there are drop boxes located at various locations in South Georgia.

