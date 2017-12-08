Generator use indoors can kill in minutes

With our region facing the possibility of a freeze watch this weekend, emergency officials want to remind folks to be careful when it comes using certain heat sources.

Generators can come in handy if the power goes out.

But, they are not to be used indoors.

And, that includes your garage!

"But, if it has got four walls, and your garage door does count as one of your walls, then it is enclosed and that is not safe," said Jenna Wirtz with Dougherty County EMA.

Using a generator can kill you in minutes.

That's because the fumes contain high levels of carbon monoxide.

