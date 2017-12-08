SWGA officials warn of road safety during cold weather

Sumter County EMA director Nigel Poole said people should use extreme caution on the roads this weekend. (Source: WALB)

It's important to remember some safety tips while you hit the road during cold weather. (Source: WALB)

After two fatal wrecks in Sumter County Friday, it's important to remember some safety tips while you hit the road during cold weather.

Sumter County EMA director Nigel Poole said people should use extreme caution while the roads are wet this weekend.

If roads are wet and temperatures go below freezing, we could face ice on the roads.

Poole said to remember bridges freeze before roads.

He also has another reminder: "If it's raining, remember to turn on your headlights," said Poole. "There are so many people that still don't do that, and it's imperative not only for you but to let other people see you."

For more tips to keep you and your family safe this weekend as the temperatures stay pretty chilly, click here.

