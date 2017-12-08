Dougherty Co. man indicted for multiple sex crimes

A Dougherty County man has been indicted for multiple child sex crimes.

Daniel Lee Vivier faces multiple aggravated child molestation charges, in addition to cruelty to children in the first degree, and sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

District Attorney Greg Edwards says Vivier was indicted in 2016, but there were additional charges he wanted to bring against him.

"Number one the evidence was there to support them. And number two the particular gravity of this situation merited that all charges that are available should be made available for a jury," said Edwards.

Vivier also faces charges of sexual exploitation of children for possessing a nude photo of a young child.

