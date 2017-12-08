Commission Chairman talks finances of long-term recovery and resiliency plan

Chris Cohilas is the chairman of the Dougherty County Commission. (Source: WALB)

The recovery plan is expected to take at least five years, (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the long-term recovery and resiliency plan is expected to build back a stronger community.

Recovery from the tornado in Dougherty County is still very much underway. Almost a year later and the debris in the mobile home parks is now getting cleared.

MORE: 5 years of recovery estimated for Dougherty Co. after storms

"It was so depressing to our citizens and the people who lived in the area," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said recovery from the tornado in the county and the straight-line winds that tore through the city in early January will take several more years to complete.

"Recovery doesn't just mean making sure the crisis itself is taken care of. I mean we had almost $2 billion worth of damage that happened to this community," explained Cohilas.

County and city of Albany officials have been working since the storms to put together an 82-page Long-term Recovery and Resiliency Plan, made up of 12 projects to strengthen Dougherty County as a whole.

"You have to take steps to make sure there is an economic recovery, you've got to repair your infrastructure," said Cohilas.

Projects range from housing solutions to debris removal and community safe rooms. All of them totaling an estimated $151 million.

"There are some big price tags, but to that, I would also say you can't put a price on a human life," said Cohilas. "We're talking requesting for shelters in rural areas when they may be facing a tornado."

Cohilas said city and county leaders are looking to get money from the federal and state government for some of the plan.

"This is a very comprehensive approach and we aren't leaving any stones unturned," said Cohilas.

Cohilas explained that some of the projects in the plan are already underway, including rebuilding radium springs. He said although not everyone is happy with the adjustments to the homes in the radium springs area, it will benefit the area in the long run.

Commissioners want to hear your feedback on the recovery plan.

Commissioner Gaines, Jones and Hayes will host the informational session on Tuesday evening at Government Center.

It is expected to last from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can view the entire Long-Term Recovery and Resiliency Plan below:

