Jimmy Carter National Historic Site expands field trip opportunities

PLAINS, GA (WALB) -

Students from across Georgia will soon get new educational experiences at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.

The national park's education leaders have recently re-worked their field trip activities.

Their new initiative now follows four Standards of Excellence set in place by the Georgia Department of Education.

Kids will now participate in hands-on activities geared toward not only Social Studies, but also Mathematics, English Language Arts and Science.

"It's their classroom away from their school building," said Marle Usry, the park's Virtual Learning Specialist. "(Teachers will) have the opportunity for their children to of course have a great time, but to be learning those standards too when they come to our site here in Plains."

The new field trips cater to all grades from kindergarten to 12th, instead of just 3 grades like before.

Usry said some of these activities are already up and running, but her team hopes the initiative will be complete by the 2018 school year.

