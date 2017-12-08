Arrest warrants issued after packages stolen from 4 Lee Co. homes

Lee Co. investigator Sgt. Joshua Davis has taken the lead on this case. (Source: WALB)

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff's Office have issued four arrested warrants for a suspect they said stole packages off four different porches in throughout the day Thursday.

Officials are looking for Willie Pearl Lewis, who they believe is responsible for all four thefts.

Lacresha Dillon said she was at home the whole time a person took two boxes containing Christmas gifts right off her porch.

She said she got the news via an alert on her phone from ring.com. It's a doorbell camera system her husband installed just a few weeks ago.

"I said, 'Oh my God!' Somebody had come to my door and stolen my packages," said Dillon.

It happened Thursday while she was at home on Knollwood Drive in Lee County.

"I had two packages delivered, and it gives you an alert whenever there's a motion at the door," she said.

That doorbell camera recorded video Thursday showing someone taking two packages filled with Christmas presents.

"I'm working hard for the things I want, and someone comes in and they're working hard at taking what I want," Dillon said of why this incident has troubled her.

Lee Co. investigator Sgt. Joshua Davis has taken the lead on this case. He said three other homes reported packages being stolen on Thursday.

"Because most of these packages are taken when people are not home, and there are no witnesses," said Sgt. Davis.

However, thanks to Dillon's doorbell camera and a security camera from another homeowner, the Sheriff's Office has evidence that can lead to an arrest.

Sgt. Davis said that even if the image isn't super clear, video like this can help.

"You can see somebody's demeanor, their mannerisms," he said. "It helps depict an image of an individual."

The other reports of boxes being stolen come from Winifred Road, Creekside Drive and Thimblemill Drive, all in Lee County.

Sgt. Davis said this is a crime investigators want to solve.

"There's no saying what that package is, who it's for, and what it's meant to somebody that they've worked really hard for," he explained.

Sgt. Davis said you can take some steps to protect yourself from things like this happening. The key is to limit the amount of time your package is unattended.

He suggested having your packages delivered to your place of work, having them delivered to the post office or having a trustworthy neighbor pick them up for you as soon as they are delivered.

