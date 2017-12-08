Lowndes Co. prepares shelters for cold weather conditions

Lowndes Co. is not expecting shelters to be full, but are prepared if the begin to overcrowd. (Source: WALB)

LAMP is one of the few shelters that will be open for those without homes or an adequate heat source. (Source: WALB)

With the recent drop in temperatures, Lowndes County wants community members to be on the lookout for individuals who may not be fortunate enough to have a home to keep warm in.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Ashley Tye said that the fire and police department have been instructed to keep an eye out for people outdoors who may not have access to heat this weekend.

Tye advises community members to check-in with elderly relatives or neighbors. He also suggests taking them to a shelter as well if they don't have heat in their homes.

"Don't forget your pets. If we're cold outside, they are as well and there are actually ordinances that require you to make adequate preparations for your pets, either bring them inside or make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm outside," explained Tye.

Lowndes County has partnered with shelters throughout the area, such as LAMP, New Horizons and the Salvation Army.

Grace Fellowship has also opened its doors as a warming station through the weekend.

Tye said that the county is not expecting the shelters to reach capacity, but have already made arrangements with places nearby just in case.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!