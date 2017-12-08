Albany fire chief and Dougherty Co. EMA director announces retirement

Fire Chief and EMA Director Ron Rowe has announced he will be retiring next year. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, the city of Albany announced that Fire Chief and Ema Director Ron Rowe announced that he will be retiring from his positions.

Rowe has been with the Albany Fire Department for more than 30 years and became the fire chief in 2015.

Chief Rowe began his career as a firefighter and continued to take progressively responsible positions over the years.

He was elected to the Pension Board in 2006 where he served as vice chairman.

The city recognized Rowe's accomplishments, including his leadership through the January storms.

One of his most notable accomplishments was leading this community to storm recovery earlier this year with FEMA and GEMA.

"His wealth of knowledge, experience and contributions toward the Public Safety profession and the Pension Board will be sorely missed. However, I am excited for him in his new adventure," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Rowe said he was thankful for the many experiences he's had in Albany.

"I am excited about my retirement and want to thank the City of Albany for all the opportunities I have experienced here, especially with the Albany Fire Department. I have enjoyed my employment with the City of Albany and will miss my co-workers," said Rowe.

Rowe's retirement will be effective on January 1.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

