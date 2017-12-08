CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men steal church van

DCP need your help identifying the two men caught on camera (Source: WALB)

Surveillance cameras captured two men stealing a church van in Dougherty County.

Investigators need your help identifying the two thieves.

It happened between November 17 and November 18 at a church on the 1900 block of Liberty Expressway.

Investigators said the two men tried to alter the surveillance cameras installed around the church, and even tried to cut the wiring around the church sign to shut off the light.

"It appeared, after we observed the surveillance cameras that were in place there, that they tried to take limbs and re-position the cameras. And also, it appeared that one of the subjects tried to cut the electricity to one of the signs, which is obviously dangerous because that could result in an electrocution or could have even started a fire at that location," DCP Captain Tom Jackson.

The stolen vehicle is a 2008 Chevy white van.

The license plate reads ACW4596.

The church's lettering on the van has been ripped off.

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

