WALB and Sunbelt Ford of Albany partner together to 'Stuff the Truck'

WALB is partnering with Sunbelt Ford of Albany to 'Stuff the Truck' and collect nonperishable food items and new toys for families in need.

The drive started Friday morning and runs through Saturday.

Look for the WALB Storm Tracker in front of Sunbelt on North Slappey Boulevard. You can simply pull up, and drop off the items in the two boxes located in front of the store.

All donations will be distributed to local families.

"Being a part of any charity is a good thing and we do different things throughout the year and being a part of this community is what we're all about," said General Manager at Sunbelt Ford of Albany Pete Pines.

You can drop items until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If you don't have time to get over to Sunbelt Ford of Albany, don't worry, because on Monday, December 11 you can drop off donations at WALB!

Our station is located at 1709 Stuart Avenue in Albany.

We will have crews outside collecting donations from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

