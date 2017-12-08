Victim identified in fatal Sumter Co. US 280 East wreck

It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Friday about five miles south of Americus. (Source: WALB)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has responded to a fatal accident on GA-49 South. (Source: WALB)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a wreck just past Peacock Towing on US 280 East. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol troopers have identified one of the people killed in two separate Sumter County wrecks Friday afternoon.

According to GSP, Ronald Thomas, 64, hydroplaned across the center line and was hit by two trucks on US 280 East.

Thomas later died at the hospital.

The other two drivers and a passenger were also injured.

Just 18 minutes earlier, crews were on the scene of another fatal three-vehicle wreck on GA-49.

"My first time we've experienced such serious accidents that result in fatalities within minutes of each other," said Sumter County Chief Deputy Eric Bryant.

About five miles south of Americus, crews worked to clear the scene of the deadly accident on State Highway 49 South that also left one person dead.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies said two vehicles were traveling northbound on the road when one vehicle attempted to turn onto North Village Road around 2 p.m.

Bryant said the second driver went to pass that vehicle and hit a black truck head-on.

"It's one of those cases you have to urge drivers just to use extreme caution," explained Bryant.

Both wrecks are being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

GSP said the wreck on State Highway 49 South appears to be prosecutable.

With downpours of rain on Friday and a freeze coming this weekend, Bryant is urging drivers to slow down.

"Whether you've driven that road every single day, or first time driving that road because unfortunately as much rainfall as we've had today, there may be water puddles in areas that water does not normally stand," said Bryant.

This is still a developing story and WALB will continue to update the information as details come in.

