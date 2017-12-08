SWGA airport cancels flights to Atlanta due to weather

Officials with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport announced Friday that several Delta flights to and from Atlanta have been canceled.

The following flights were impacted:

12:00 p.m. Outbound to Atlanta

5:30 p.m. Inbound from Atlanta

6:00 p.m. Outbound to Atlanta

9:30 p.m. Inbound from Atlanta

The scheduled 5:30 a.m. inbound flight to Atlanta is still on schedule.

For more information or for questions, call 1-800-221-1212.

