SWGA airport cancels flights to Atlanta due to weather

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport announced Friday that several Delta flights to and from Atlanta have been canceled.

The following flights were impacted:

  • 12:00 p.m. Outbound to Atlanta
  • 5:30 p.m. Inbound from Atlanta
  • 6:00 p.m. Outbound to Atlanta
  • 9:30 p.m. Inbound from Atlanta

The scheduled 5:30 a.m. inbound flight to Atlanta is still on schedule.

For more information or for questions, call 1-800-221-1212.

