GHSA championship games postponed

The Georgia High School Association announced that some of the Friday evening championship games are postponed due to weather. (Source: GHSA/Facebook)

The Georgia High School Association announced that some of the championship games this weekend are postponed due to weather.

The 4:30 p.m. game between Warner Robbins and Rome and the 8 p.m. game between Lee County and Coffee were impacted.

We have just received notice that tonight's game has been canceled due to weather conditions in Atlanta. — Lee County Schools (@LeeCountySchool) December 8, 2017

The Saturday morning game between Clinch and Irwin was also postponed.

All other Saturday games are still anticipated to be played as scheduled.

The times for Friday's rescheduled games weren't announced.

According to the GHSA's website, the games that can't be played this weekend will be played either December 15 or 16 at the highest-seeded team's field.

That means Lee County's game will be played at Lee County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the Clinch vs. Irwin game will be played at Irwin County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!