Americus church hosts blood drive in honor of fallen officers

A community blood drive will be held in honor of officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith.

This American Red Cross Blood drive will be at the Americus First Baptist Church on Friday, December 15.

The church is located at 221 South Lee Street in Americus.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

But you need to sign up for a time beforehand.

To register for a time, visit this website.

