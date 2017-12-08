Police have person of interest in Willis Drive homicide investigation

Investigators have a person of interest in the shooting death of a man trying to save his mother from an armed robber. (Source: WALB)

However, officials have not identified that person at this time.

Thomas Dixon, 50, was shot and killed Sunday morning in the 600 block of Willis Drive.

Dixon's 72-year-old mother was leaving her home to go to church when police say the shooter approached her and tried to rob her.

That's when Dixon stepped in to save her.

The man shot Dixon in the torso and then ran away.

Dixon died from his injury.

"The assailant who attacked her came out from a hidden location near a carport that she had. He was wearing a mask, and he was wearing particular clothing. So we know that that's how that happened. Apparently, the person was laying in wait for the victim as she was egressing from her home," said Edwards.

Edwards says after police canvassed the neighborhood following the murder, they were able to collect evidence to identify a person of interest.

Edwards says the police are still collecting evidence, and he can anticipate when the evidence is collected, that he'll be able to move forward with arrest warrants in this case.

If you have any information, call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

