Man indicted after card game leads to robbery, shooting

Dougherty County Grand Jurors indicted a man on multiple charges stemming from a card game in September.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards says Desmond Rashad Walker tried to rob Joseph Sapp during a card game on Cedar Avenue.

In the process, Walker fired shots at Sapp.

Sapp shot back at Walker -- wounding him.

Walker was indicted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

