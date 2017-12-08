Suspects indicted for February murder on Byron Road

Qu’Ron Buchanan, 23, Raheem Wright, 19, and Angelo Jackson, 19 are all charged with murdering Brian White, 26, inside an apartment on Byron Road. (Source: Albany Police)

Dougherty County grand jurors have indicted three men -- suspected of murdering a man in February.

Qu’Ron Buchanan, 23, Raheem Wright, 19, and Angelo Jackson, 19 are all charged with murdering Brian White, 26, inside an apartment on Byron Road.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards says the three suspects robbed the White and two other victims -- and held them at gunpoint.

Grand jurors indicted the three suspects Wednesday on felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges.

