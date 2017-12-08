Shoreham Apartments murder suspect indicted by grand jury

Grand jurors have indicted one man in connection with the murder at Shoreham Apartments earlier this year.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards says Tevin Jajuan Hill Sr. is now charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators say Hill shot and killed Ashley Boggs, 28, in August.

Investigators found Boggs slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

"General allegations are that this was some sort of meeting for apparently a drug transactions. The details of which probably are only known by the persons, that would be the victim and the defendant," said Edwards.

Hill is also being charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

