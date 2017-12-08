Tifton middle school students host shopping event for primary students

Santa's Blue Elves pick out toys with their younger student (Source: WALB)

Primary school student smiles back at camera as her elves help her shop (Source: WALB)

Some Tifton students took a break from school to shop Friday morning, but there was a catch to the trip.

Around 200 Eighth Street Middle School students took 40 Tifton primary school students to Wal-Mart.

But the younger students could only buy one gift for themselves and the rest of the money spent was for their family.

Through the help of the older students' donations, each child could spend $80 total.

Jackie Tipper, Eighth Street Middle School teacher and event organizer, said this event is "mind-blowing."

"Every day at Eighth Street Middle School we hear the words live, love and serve," said Tipper. "And that's what we're doing with this project. Santa's Blue Elves has been developed to serve our community, our primary school students and their families."

After the students purchased the presents, they spent the afternoon wrapping the gifts.

This is the second year students have participated in the program.

