Police: Attempted robbery results in Cordele homicide

Officials with the Cordele Police Department have identified the people connected to a homicide investigation. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the Cordele Police Department have identified the people connected to a homicide investigation.

According to police, the shooting was an attempted robbery which led to the death of the suspect.

It happened at the Suwanee House Apartments just off South 7th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Ahmad Ali Rahman, 33, attempted to rob Kentrial Antonio Killens, 29, when the two shot at each other.

Rahman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Killens was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cordele Police.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!