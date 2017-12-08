Coffee Co. officials search for runaway inmate

Donald Dewayne Davis, 50, was painting the visiting judge's office when he walked away around 10 a.m. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Officials in Coffee County are searching for an inmate they said walked off a work detail Friday morning.

Donald Dewayne Davis, 50, was painting the visiting judge's office when he walked away around 10 a.m.

Davis is a white male, approximately 5'10", 200 lbs., and bald. He was last seen wearing light brown pants and shirt.

He had been at the jail since July on multiple drug charges and a probation violation.

Anyone who knows where Davis is located is urged to contact Coffee County 911 at 912-384-7675.

