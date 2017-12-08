Coffee Co. officials: Runaway inmate has been found

Donald Dewayne Davis, 50, was painting the visiting judge's office when he walked away around 10 a.m. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Officials in Coffee County say the inmate that walked off a work detail Friday morning has been located in North Carolina.

Donald Dewayne Davis, 50, and his accomplice have been arrested and are in custody.

Davis was painting the visiting judge's office when he walked away around 10 a.m.

He had been at the jail since July on multiple drug charges and a probation violation.

