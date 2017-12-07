GAE hosts 2018 Call to Action Banquet

The Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) held it's annual banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Association of Educators (GAE) held it's annual banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany.

Congressman Sanford Bishop's representative, State Representative Ed Rynders, and several other state officials attended the event.

This year's banquet call to action focused on funding public education, improving the learning environment for students, recruiting and retaining quality teachers, and faculty and protecting local schools from harmful waivers.

GAE President Dr. Sid Chapman also said retirement was a big concern for teachers.

"There's talk of the teacher retirement system changing to some degree. And there's a lot of concern about that and you may hear a lot about that tonight. And we want it to stay the way it is. It's one of the most sound teacher retirement systems in the entire nation," explained Chapman.

Dr. Chapman said legislators listened to educators concerns last year about Opportunity School District that didn't pass on the election ballot.

