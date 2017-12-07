Leesburg residents may see higher garbage bills next year

Crisp County Solid Waste Authority, which manages Leesburg garbage pickup, recently announced they would raise rates by 1.9 percent. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Leesburg could see higher garbage bills in the spring.

City Manager Bob Alexander said the costs to continue providing trash and debris pickup services keep rising.

Crisp County Solid Waste Authority, which manages Leesburg's garbage pickup, recently announced they would raise rates by 1.9 percent.

Earlier this week, Alexander recommended the city council perform a study to see how to figure out a higher rate that would keep costs down.

They will also look into a new way to track garbage cans for residents who move.

Alexander explained the city leaders have not raised the rates since 2013.

"To be able to continue to have our general fund to balance out, this is something that we need to look at," said Alexander.

Alexander said the study should be complete by the February city council meeting.

