Worth Co. first responders urge residents to be cautious on wet roads

With all of the rain Worth County has seen over the last 24 hours, first responders are worried about people hydroplaning and wrecking due to the slick, wet roads.

The Worth County Fire/Rescue EMa posted a warning on its Facebook page and are urging residents to be extra cautious when driving if they have to go out.

"We are still stating if you can stay home, stay home. Our primary concern is to always be cautious. We want our citizens and our community to be safe and that is our number one priority," said EMA Administrative Assistant Jennifer Sheler.

