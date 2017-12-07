More than 1K families expected at East Albany Christmas Food Giveaway

East Albany church leaders say they are concerned about hunger in South Georgia, especially for children. (Source: WALB)

East Albany church leaders say they are concerned about hunger in South Georgia, especially for children.

This Saturday they expect thousands of people to attend their annual Christmas Food Giveaway.

Now, they are asking for more donations to help families have food for Christmas.

"Sometimes you can just eat a peanut butter sandwich with water, or juice. It will fill you up," said Evangelist Lillie Thomas with the First Apostolic Church.

Hunger is on the minds of the members of the First Apostolic Church as they prepare food for their 21st Annual Christmas Food Giveaway.

Volunteers are filling their pews with food for their Saturday food box event.

"We do it because there is a need. In spite of what some people think, there are people that have need of food in this day and age," said First Apostolic Church Bishop Betty Jackson.

Organizers feel that children in Albany are being forgotten as far as hunger, and the Christmas holidays, when school is out could make that problem worse.

"Of the households we serve, sometimes there is as many as six children," said Jackson. "In one household."

"We have all types of people, every nationality. And it doesn't matter who you are. Or what your color is," said Thomas. "If you say you need it, then we are going to find a way to make sure you get it."

Last Christmas the church gave food boxes to 1,500 families. On Saturday they expect even more people to come asking for help.

They will give food boxes with meat, greens, fruit, canned vegetables and peanut butter.

All of the food is donated, and now leaders are asking for more donations to help more people to make sure no one goes hungry on Christmas.

"And we are going to give out everything that we have," said Thomas. "We are going to give it a rah, rah, rah, so that everybody will have a Merry Christmas."

The First Apostolic Church Food Giveaway will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at 421 Lumpkin Street.

All you are asked is to bring is some form of identification for church records.

If you would like to donate to help the church's effort, you can call (229) 869-1549.

