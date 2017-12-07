Christmas packages swiped off Lee Co. resident's porch

When no one answers the door, he grabs the two packages and takes off running. (Source: Lewis Hatfield)

A Lee County resident said his surveillance video caught someone stealing Christmas packages from his front porch. (Source: Lewis Hatfield)

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on a resident's surveillance camera.

A homeowner on Winifred Road said his video surveillance system captured his Christmas presents being snatched off his front porch just before 5:30 Thursday afternoon. He reported it to the sheriff's office.

In the video, you can see the suspect ringing the doorbell. When no one answers, he grabs the two packages and takes off running.

With the holidays coming, these kinds of crimes are on the increase.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (229) 759-6012 or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!