Albany marijuana advocate suggests jury nullification

Georgia marijuana advocates are making a push to convince jurors not to convict people charged with minor drug crimes.

Through the process of jury nullification, one Albany activist said jurors can decide not to find people guilty of a crime, despite the law and evidence presented in court.

Pro-marijuana group Peachtree NORML claims on its website jury nullification was used related to drug crimes last month in Laurens County, Georgia.

Albany advocates said they want that practice to spread south, and are working to make that happen.

"Nobody should go to jail standing in their own yard smoking a joint of marijuana and the police come around the block and arrest you for it," NORML member Buster Jones said. "You're punished big time."

Jones said he is hopeful state legislation will allow the legalization of marijuana will be discussed in the upcoming 2018 legislative session.

You can find more information about those for and against jury nullification at the law information website Lawyers.com.

