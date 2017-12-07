6 arrested in Tift Co. burglary roundup

After a string of residential and commercial burglaries, the Tift County Sheriff's Office investigation has led to the arrest of six men.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, the burglaries happened over the last few weeks in the northern and southern parts of Tift County.

Dustin Duckworth 20, Calimb Deal, 17, Clayton Hornbuckle, 22, Deonte Calhoun, 17, Ja'Kevion Harris, 18 and D'Montayvious Felder, 18, were all arrested as a result of the investigation.

Below is a list of each of their charges:

Dustin Duckworth: Charged with 1 count of burglary 2nd degree.

Calimb Deal: Charged with 1 count of Burglary 2nd Degree.

Clayton Hornbuckle: Charged with 1 count of burglary 2nd degree, 1 count theft by deception, 2 counts theft by receiving stolen property.

Deonte Calhoun: Charged with 1 count of burglary 1st degree.

Ja'Kevion Harris: Charged with 6 counts of burglary " degree.

D'Montayvious Felder: Charged with 4 counts of burglary 1st degree.

Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said that the investigation is still ongoing and expects additional charges to be filed.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call the Tift County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 388-6020.

