Coffee new to the championship stage, familiar with the opponent

The whistles and the hustle may seem like business as usual, and that's by design.

Coffee Head Coach Robby Pruitt says, while the state title is on the line for the first time in Trojan history, his team is sticking to their weekly routine.

"We're not changing a lot," said Pruitt. "We kind of have a way of doing things as far as our practice schedule. As far a the things we do, the way we're approaching the game, its just like week one."

But a lot has happened since then. The title fight has been hashed out already in the fashion of a Trojan War. Lee County won it 23-7 just about a month ago.

"A lot of respect for them. For what they do. Our kids, know they're going to have to play four quarters. Its not going to be easy for sure."

And since their last encounter with Lee, the Coffee offense has scored at least 34 points in their past three games.

"We just tried to improve on the errors, where we didn't do very well. The kids have attacked the playoffs and each and every week and tried to get better and we've been fortunate to be here."

Here is on their practice field well into December.

"Our kids are the excited," said Pruitt. "Those are the first time we've ever been to the state championship in the history of our school just like lee county."

So, this time the implications of the Trojan War extend beyond rivalry, because history is now at stake.

Kickoff for Coffee vs. Lee County is at 8 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday night in Atlanta.