VSU splits the College of Arts and Sciences

Big decisions are being made on the campus of Valdosta State University this week.

The university has decided to split the College of Arts and Sciences into two smaller colleges.

Those two smaller colleges would be College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Science and Mathematics.

The split will allow the university to hire or appoint another dean and leadership team to focus on more specific needs within the two schools.

"You get a more focused leadership team for a smaller number of programs, so we think that both areas will flourish and that's what other campuses have seen when they've done this," said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Robert Smith.

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences will carry arts programs and soft sciences such as psychology.

The College of Science and Mathematics will carry the majors of natural and computer sciences as well as mathematics.

This is set to take place in the summer of 2018.

