Shop with a Viking event to benefit elementary students

Some high school students in Lowndes County are in the Christmas spirit and have taken the initiative to make some little faces smile this holiday season.

Shop with a Viking will kick off on Saturday, December 16th.

Students from Lowndes High will be raising money that will go to elementary kids whose families may not be able to afford Christmas gifts. The kids will get to shop for not only themselves but for their parents and for their brothers and sisters.

"We just live our everyday lives thinking we have it all together when there are students out there who may not even get a meal every day. For us to be able to provide them with a Christmas is just awesome," said Senior Colton Broom.

Student organizations will team up in groups of three to five people with their designated elementary student.

They will then board a bus and hit the stores.

To find out how you can donate contact Lowndes High School at (229) 245-2260

