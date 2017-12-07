Wonderland of lights draws donations to help 2 Moultrie families - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wonderland of lights draws donations to help 2 Moultrie families

It takes a lot of effort and passion to create a show-stopping Christmas display. (Source: WALB) It takes a lot of effort and passion to create a show-stopping Christmas display. (Source: WALB)
A Moultrie family collects donations for people in need at its display. (Source: WALB) A Moultrie family collects donations for people in need at its display. (Source: WALB)
Kids can visit Santa every Friday and Saturday at the home. (Source: WALB) Kids can visit Santa every Friday and Saturday at the home. (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

It takes a lot of effort and passion to create a show-stopping Christmas display like one Moultrie family has done over the past few years.

The Kirklands' home features 23,000 Christmas lights among dozens of other decorations.

Just south of downtown Moultrie, Santa found his place at the home on the 1300 block of Third Street Southeast. He spends the few weekends leading up to Christmas there, as he gears up for the big day.

However, a couple years ago, Santa met someone who changed the course of this family's decoration.

"A child made a comment that they didn't get anything for Christmas," said Santa.

Now, the Kirklands use their intricate display to help others in need.

"Giving back to the community is something that we feel like we should do because the Lord blesses us," said Craig Kirkland.

This year, they want to help two Moultrie families in need, each with five children.

Though people who visit don't have to donate, the family will collect anything anyone wants to give, including money, toys and canned goods.

"We have a box sitting out if anyone wants to make a donation," said Kirkland. 

You and your family can visit Santa and see the Christmas display every Friday and Saturday night up until Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-14 21:39:35 GMT
    Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

  • Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:15 PM EST2017-12-14 21:15:39 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

  • DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-14 20:18:29 GMT
    DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly