Wonderland of lights draws donations to help 2 Moultrie families

It takes a lot of effort and passion to create a show-stopping Christmas display like one Moultrie family has done over the past few years.

The Kirklands' home features 23,000 Christmas lights among dozens of other decorations.

Just south of downtown Moultrie, Santa found his place at the home on the 1300 block of Third Street Southeast. He spends the few weekends leading up to Christmas there, as he gears up for the big day.

However, a couple years ago, Santa met someone who changed the course of this family's decoration.

"A child made a comment that they didn't get anything for Christmas," said Santa.

Now, the Kirklands use their intricate display to help others in need.

"Giving back to the community is something that we feel like we should do because the Lord blesses us," said Craig Kirkland.

This year, they want to help two Moultrie families in need, each with five children.

Though people who visit don't have to donate, the family will collect anything anyone wants to give, including money, toys and canned goods.

"We have a box sitting out if anyone wants to make a donation," said Kirkland.

You and your family can visit Santa and see the Christmas display every Friday and Saturday night up until Christmas.

