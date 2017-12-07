Moultrie food bank to feed 650 families for Christmas - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie food bank to feed 650 families for Christmas

Food bank volunteers have been hard at work during the month of December. (Source: WALB) Food bank volunteers have been hard at work during the month of December. (Source: WALB)
Andrew Christensen, Executive Director of the Food Bank (Source: WALB) Andrew Christensen, Executive Director of the Food Bank (Source: WALB)
Volunteers will fill 650 bags with food to give to families for Christmas. (Source: WALB) Volunteers will fill 650 bags with food to give to families for Christmas. (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Volunteers have been hard at work during the month of December to make sure hundreds of families in Moultrie have meals for the Christmas holiday.

The Colquitt County Food Bank will soon wrap up preparations for its annual Christmas Distribution.

On Monday, December 18, volunteers will fill 650 bags with around $100 worth of food each. Each bag includes enough for a family to have meals for five to six days.

Then, on Wednesday, December 20, each of those bags will go to a family in need.

Andrew Christensen, Executive Director of the Food Bank, said he believes there is a reason the community supports this cause year after year.

"The people of Moultrie and Colquitt County realize that we've been blessed and we are very fortunate," explained Christensen. "But, there are some in our midst that, for no fault of their own, have a situation that they need some help."

Christensen said the Food Bank needs people to donate or volunteer to fill the bags and hand them out.

You can donate at the Colquitt County Food Bank located at 309 Third Street SE in Moultrie.

If you want to volunteer, call (229) 985-7725.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    ASU to re-evaluate and revamp curriculum

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:39 PM EST2017-12-14 21:39:35 GMT
    Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)Albany State University officials are looking at a plan to strengthen its academic programs. (Source: WALB)

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

    Officials at Albany State University are looking to strengthen academics to better fit the needs of the evolving work-force. 

    More >>

  • Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Victim of fatal Valdosta accident identified

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:15 PM EST2017-12-14 21:15:39 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

    According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened near the intersection of Mt. Zion and Rocky Ford Roads.

    More >>

  • DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    DCP recovers safe stolen in Gravel Hill home invasion

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:18 PM EST2017-12-14 20:18:29 GMT
    DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)DCP recover safe stolen from Gravel Hill home invasion (Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>

    Dougherty County Police detectives have recovered a safe stolen in the Gravel Hill home invasion that left one man paralyzed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly