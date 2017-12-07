Moultrie food bank to feed 650 families for Christmas

Volunteers will fill 650 bags with food to give to families for Christmas. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers have been hard at work during the month of December to make sure hundreds of families in Moultrie have meals for the Christmas holiday.

The Colquitt County Food Bank will soon wrap up preparations for its annual Christmas Distribution.

On Monday, December 18, volunteers will fill 650 bags with around $100 worth of food each. Each bag includes enough for a family to have meals for five to six days.

Then, on Wednesday, December 20, each of those bags will go to a family in need.

Andrew Christensen, Executive Director of the Food Bank, said he believes there is a reason the community supports this cause year after year.

"The people of Moultrie and Colquitt County realize that we've been blessed and we are very fortunate," explained Christensen. "But, there are some in our midst that, for no fault of their own, have a situation that they need some help."

Christensen said the Food Bank needs people to donate or volunteer to fill the bags and hand them out.

You can donate at the Colquitt County Food Bank located at 309 Third Street SE in Moultrie.

If you want to volunteer, call (229) 985-7725.

